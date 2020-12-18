Ind vs Aus: Day 2, Scoreboard

Ind vs Aus: Day 2, ScoreboardPTI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:34 IST
Australia 1st innings: Matthew Wade lbw b Bumrah 8 Joe Burns lbw b Bumrah 8 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Umesh 47 Steven Smith c Rahane b Ashwin 1 Travis Head c and b Ashwin 7 Cameron Green c Kohli b Ashwin 11 Tim Paine not out 73 Pat Cummins c Rahane b Umesh 0 Mitchell Starc run out (Prithvi Shaw/W Saha) 15 Nathan Lyon c Kohli b Ashwin 10 Josh Hazlewood c Pujara b Umesh 8 Extras: (LB-3) 3 Total: (10 wkts, 72.1 Overs) 191 Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 29-2, 45-3, 65-4, 79-5, 111-6, 111-7, 139-8, 167-9, 191-10
Bowler: Umesh Yadav 16.1-5-40-3, Jasprit Bumrah 21-7-52-2, Mohammed Shami 17-4-41-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-3-55-4.
ALSO READ
Over 100,000 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalised in US
RB Udayakumar visits coastal Rameswaram ahead of anticipated Cyclone Burevi
ILO director-general to participate in debate on future of work
Khalistan sympathizers use farmers' protest to promote their separatist agenda
SC grants anticipatory bail to Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Saini in 1991 murder case