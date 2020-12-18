Govt procures paddy worth Rs 76,524 cr so far this kharif marketing season

Left Menu
Paddy procurement has increased 24 per cent to 405.31 lakh tonnes so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season, valued at Rs 76,524 crore. In the ongoing kharif marketing season KMS 2020-21, the government continues to procure kharif crops at the minimum support price MSP from farmers, an official statement said on Friday.The kharif marketing season starts from October.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Paddy procurement has increased 24 per cent to 405.31 lakh tonnes so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season, valued at Rs 76,524 crore. In the ongoing kharif marketing season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure kharif crops at the minimum support price (MSP) from farmers, an official statement said on Friday.

The kharif marketing season starts from October. Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies have purchased 405.31 lakh tonnes of paddy till December 17 against 327.65 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year. ''About 47.17 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 76524.14 Crore,'' the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 405.31 lakh tonnes, Punjab accounts for 202.77 lakh tonnes till the close of procurement season in the state on November 30, it added..

