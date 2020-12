A 40-year-old tribal womanwas mauled to death by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Seonidistrict, an official said on Friday

The victim, Sonwati, had gone to collect wood when theattack took place in Kopizhola, part of Barghat forest, RangerBS Sanodia said

He said the process to give Rs 4 lakh as compensationto her kin had started.