Severe cold wave conditions likely over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi

Severe cold wave conditions are likely to persist at various places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 09:35 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Severe cold wave conditions are likely to persist at various places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. "Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at many places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; at a few places over West Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and cold wave conditions at isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter," IMD stated in its bulletin.

"No significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over parts of Northwest India during next two days and rise by two to three degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures and four to five degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures during subsequent three days. Fall in minimum temperatures by three to four degrees Celsius over parts of Central and East India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. Fall in minimum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius over Maharashtra during the next 24 hours and rise by two to four degrees Celsius thereafter," IMD added. Dense Fog in isolated pockets very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 24 hours, according to IMD's morning bulletin.

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 4.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning and the cold wave condition will continue till Saturday, informed a top official from IMD. Delhiites may get relief from the cold wave around December 20.

It is considered to be a cold day when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degree Celsius and cold wave happen when it is below 4.5 degrees. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

