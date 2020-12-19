Youth allegedly escapes gun firing in Chicago, parents seek GoI's help

A Hyderabadi youth was allegedly shot by car-borne shooters in Chicago, following which his parents residing here have sought help from the Government of India (GoI) to send them to Chicago to their son. Speaking to ANI, Syed Abul Hassan Moshin, the youth's father said, "My son Syed Siraj Mehdi went to the United States for his higher education and is simultaneously working part-time to pay his fees. He is presently working in Chicago. He was shot four times by two car-borne shooters at North of Devon while he was returning from his job at 4 am on December 4, 2020."

"Fortunately, my son was not hurt and is safe now. I request the Government of India to send us to the United States to our child," he added. Syeda Sabhiya Banu, Mehdi's mother claimed her son's vehicle was attacked while he was driving.

"I request the Government of India to kindly help us in meeting our son," she added. (ANI)