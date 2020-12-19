Left Menu
Farmers at Ghazipur border use solar panels to charge phones, tractor batteries

Amid the lack of facilities, farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Delhi's Ghazipur border have started using solar panels to charge their phones, tractor batteries and to carry out other important works.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:48 IST
Protesting farmers using solar panels to charge tractor batteries at Ghazipur border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After using washing machines and chappati maker machines at the Singhu border, farmers at the Ghazipur border are now making arrangements for themselves. "We have brought solar panels with us to charge our phones and tractors battery. Work is underway at our lands in our villages so we have to contact our family on regular basis via phone," said an agitating farmer, Amrit Singh.

"We don't know for how long we will have to sit here, the government is not listening to us so we have to make arrangements for ourselves till the time we stay here," he added. Meanwhile, a group of volunteers launched a newsletter named 'Trolley Times' on Friday, at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital.

The bi-weekly newsletter Trolley Times aims at providing information to farmers, the latest developments in talks with the government and other such reports are easily accessible to the agitating farmers. Protesting farmers at the Singhu border are also making arrangements to install waterproof tents to protect them from the cold weather conditions.

A score of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

