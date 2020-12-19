Left Menu
Development News Edition

Factory roof collapses, 4 dead

Four people died and two sustained injuries after a roof of a factory collapsed in Vishnu Garden area in Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:54 IST
Factory roof collapses, 4 dead
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Four people died and two sustained injuries after a roof of a factory collapsed in Vishnu Garden area in Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Ramesh (35), Chhina (36), Guddi (45) and Twinkle (25). Those who have sustained injuries are Ravi (20), Guddu Kumar (18).

The incident took place around 10.00 am when six people were working in a motor winding factory as the first floor of the roof collapsed on them. The building was made up of garters and was overloaded with the materials, causing it to cave in, crushing people who were working under it. "The factory belongs to Mahendra Pal, a resident of Uttam Nagar," police said.

"PCR van and a local police staff rushed on the spot and found that the building was old. The roof made for covering the area between the ground and first floor of the factory was found collapsed. Six people were working in the factory at the time. All of them were rescued and sent to the nearest hospital by the police, ambulance and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) staff. The doctors examined the men and declared dead four out of six and the remaining two declared out of danger, they said.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney imposes lockdown on beach suburbs as COVID cluster grows

A quarter million people in Sydneys northern beach suburbs were ordered on Saturday into a strict lockdown until Christmas Eve to help contain a coronavirus cluster with authorities fearing it may spread across Australias most populous city...

Red, delectable and nutritive Cherries from Chile promoted for the first time in India

New Delhi India, December 19 ANINewsVoir Its the perfect time of the year to top up your Christmas and New Year celebrations with red, juicy and nutritious Cherries from Chile. The Chilean Cherry Committee of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Ass...

This popular multiplayer game is coming to Xbox consoles in 2021

Among Us, one of the most popular online multiplayer games of 2020, will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021.Announcing the availability of Among Us on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the com...

What a spell by the Australians, pace matters: Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lauded Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for bundling India out for a meagre 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Taking to Twitter the veteran s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020