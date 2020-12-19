Factory roof collapses, 4 dead

Four people died and two sustained injuries after a roof of a factory collapsed in Vishnu Garden area in Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Ramesh (35), Chhina (36), Guddi (45) and Twinkle (25). Those who have sustained injuries are Ravi (20), Guddu Kumar (18).

The incident took place around 10.00 am when six people were working in a motor winding factory as the first floor of the roof collapsed on them. The building was made up of garters and was overloaded with the materials, causing it to cave in, crushing people who were working under it. "The factory belongs to Mahendra Pal, a resident of Uttam Nagar," police said.

"PCR van and a local police staff rushed on the spot and found that the building was old. The roof made for covering the area between the ground and first floor of the factory was found collapsed. Six people were working in the factory at the time. All of them were rescued and sent to the nearest hospital by the police, ambulance and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) staff. The doctors examined the men and declared dead four out of six and the remaining two declared out of danger, they said.