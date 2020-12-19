Punjab CM congratulates state team for topping country in investment promotion

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday congratulated the "Invest Punjab" team, which has been adjudged the top performer in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) government ranking for investment promotion agencies.

"I am pleased to share the Invest India, DPIIT, has announced rankings for investment promotion agencies and our "Invest Punjab" has been adjudged the top performer. I congratulate and thank our Invest Punjab team for their hard work. Keep up the good work!" said the Punjab CM. (ANI)