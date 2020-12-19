Leopard enters a farm, kills sheep

A leopard entered a farm killed a sheep, dragged another from the cattle-shed, and fled into the jungles of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), forest officials said on Saturday. The leopard on Friday night entered the farm of Anthony Saminathan at Mariyapuram coming under the STR, killed one sheep, ate it, and took away another into the forest, they said.

On a complaint from the farmer, the forest personnel visited the spot. The villagers in the area asked the forest department to trap the predator. They said wild animals often strayed into the farms and killed livestock.