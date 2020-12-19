Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS ideologue MG Vaidya passes away at 97

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue MG Vaidya passed away after a brief illness in Nagpur on Saturday. He was 97.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:06 IST
RSS ideologue MG Vaidya passes away at 97
RSS ideologue MG Vaidya (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue MG Vaidya passed away after a brief illness in Nagpur on Saturday. He was 97. Vaidya was undergoing treatment for illness at Spandan Hospital, where he breathed his last 3:35 pm. His funeral will be conducted at Ambazari Ghat (Crematorium ground in Nagpur) at 9:30 am on Sunday.

Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Joint General Secretary of RSS and son of MG Vaidya in a tweet said, "Shri MG Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35 pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva "Bhashyakar" and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for 9 decades." Union Minister Nitin Gadkari condoled the demise of MG Vaidya, stating that it is sad that a pious and sage-like personality has passed away.

"My humble tribute to Baburao Vaidya. Baburao was fortunate enough to work with all Sarsanghchalak. It was a firm belief that Baburaoji would be a centenarian, but destiny had something different in mind. It is sad that a pious and sage-like personality has passed away. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Peace," Gadkari said. MG Vaidya was ace journalist, ex MLC, Sanskrit scholar and first official spokesperson of RSS. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

See each other by video call this Christmas, Merkel tells Germans

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to avoid visiting family members over Christmas and to use video calls instead for greetings, the way service members stationed abroad do, as the country battles COVID-19. Germany is strugg...

Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for Indias horrific batting colla...

Nine people killed in hospital fire in southeast Turkey

Nine people were killed in a fire which broke out in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of...

East Bengal, Kerala eye first win in clash of ISL strugglers

Still winless after five matches, laggards SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters would look to secure their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Super League season when they face each other at the GMC Stadium, here on Sunday. While East Bengal ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020