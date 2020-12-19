Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Tiger dies of electrocution, man held

A tiger died after coming in contact with an electric fence in Khawasa range of Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district, a forest official said on Saturday. The carcass of a three-year-old tiger was spotted in Pidrai Butte forest under Khawasa range of the district by a patrolling team, Seonis Chief Conservator of Forest CCF R S Kori said.The forest department launched an investigation and arrested a 22-year-old man in this connection, the official said.

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:15 IST
MP: Tiger dies of electrocution, man held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A tiger died after coming in contact with an electric fence in the Khawasa range of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a forest official said on Saturday. The carcass of a three-year-old tiger was spotted in Pidrai Butte forest under the Khawasa range of the district by a patrolling team, Seoni's Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) R S Kori said.

The forest department launched an investigation and arrested a 22-year-old man in this connection, the official said. ''It was found that the tiger died of electrocution after coming in contact with the electrified wire fence laid to save crops. After the death of the tiger, the accused threw the carcass in a nearby forest,'' he said.

After a search by a dog-squad, Mithlesh Bhalavi, a resident of Savrireeth village, was arrested. During the interrogation, the accused admitted that he had passed an electric current in the wired fence to save his crops from wild animals, he said. Kori said that the carcass was disposed of as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) after the post-mortem on Saturday morning.

All the body parts of the animal were intact, he said.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

See each other by video call this Christmas, Merkel tells Germans

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to avoid visiting family members over Christmas and to use video calls instead for greetings, the way service members stationed abroad do, as the country battles COVID-19. Germany is strugg...

Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for Indias horrific batting colla...

Nine people killed in hospital fire in southeast Turkey

Nine people were killed in a fire which broke out in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of...

East Bengal, Kerala eye first win in clash of ISL strugglers

Still winless after five matches, laggards SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters would look to secure their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Super League season when they face each other at the GMC Stadium, here on Sunday. While East Bengal ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020