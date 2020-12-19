Left Menu
Proud of DRDO scientists, technicians who develop technologies for India's defence, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)'s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:31 IST
Hyderabad team demonstrating Quantum Key Distribution to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at DRDO's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)'s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex. On this occasion, Hyderabad-based DRDO labs showcased various indigenously developed systems and technologies. The team also demonstrated Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) to the Defence Minister here.

"Visited Hyderabad based @DRDO_India labs today which showcased various indigenously developed systems and advanced technologies," the Minister tweeted. "I'm extremely proud of DRDO scientists and technicians who are tirelessly working towards developing technologies for strengthening India's defence," Singh further said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also accompanied him. During his visit to DRDO Hyderabad laboratories Singh remembered Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and said that he was not only a thinker and scientist but was a source of inspiration for the entire society, DRDO said on Twitter.

The minister also inaugurated the Advanced Hypersonic Wind Tunnel test facility at Hyderabad DRDO complex. "It is an indigenous development and an outcome of synergistic partnership with Indian industries," said DRDO. (ANI)

