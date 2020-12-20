Vehicles trapped in snow rescued by Army in J-K

Passengers were evacuated safely by the Army after two vehicles got trapped in the snow at Razdan top while heading towards Gurez from Bandipora, on Saturday.

"Yesterday, two passenger vehicles got trapped in the snow at Razdan top while going to Gurez from Bandipora. All passengers were evacuated safely by the Army yesterday. The stranded vehicles were shifted to safer places today," said Jammu-Kashmir Disaster Management Authority.

On December 12, Kashmir woke up to a mesmerising view covered in a white blanket after receiving the season's first snowfall, which brought hope and excitement among the local people and tourists alike. (ANI)