Odisha reports 372 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

As many as 372 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Odisha on Saturday, as per the State Health Department bulletin issued on Sunday.

The State Health Department said out of the total 3,26,233 cases, 3,21,309 people have already recovered. The number of active cases in the state till December 19 was 3,035 and the death toll remained at 1,836. (ANI)