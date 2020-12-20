Cold wave grips Rajasthan's Mount Abu as temperature drops below 1 degree Celsius
As temperatures continue to drop in Northern India, the temperature at Rajasthan's Mount Abu dropped to minus one degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday.ANI | Sirohi (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-12-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 15:16 IST
As temperatures continue to drop in Northern India, the temperature at Rajasthan's Mount Abu dropped to minus one degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday. According to the IMD, "The maximum temperature recorded at Mount Abu is 22 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is minus 1 degree Celsius. Mainly Clear sky ."
"We're seeing ice for the first time here, which we normally see in places like Manali. It's a wonderful feeling," says a tourist. Another tourist from Ahmedabad said, "I have come to Mount Abu for the first time. It feels like a hill station. We are enjoying the weather."
As the New Year is approaching, people were seen enjoying boating, shopping at nearby markets. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- Rajasthan
- Mount Abu
- Manali
- the New Year
ALSO READ
Rajasthan CM approves amnesty schemes for mandi traders
Rajasthan: Over 11 pc polling recorded till 10 am in fourth phase of panchayat election
Youth dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Dausa
COVID-19: 100 cops in Ahmedabad found positive in spl drive
Village-level revenue officer in Rajasthan arrested while accepting bribe