There's nothing better than cycling: DGP Vivek Johri flags off 'Fit India Cyclothon 2020'

Thousands of people participated in"Fit India Cyclothon 2020" organized by the Department of Sports and Youth welfare in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday morning. "I want to congratulate the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare for organising this event. There is nothing better than cycling for fitness," Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri said while flagging off the event.

"The motive of the event was to attract the youth towards fitness amid Covid-19 pandemic," he said. A large number of youngsters, including policemen, players, coaches, and many government officials, irrespective of gender participated in the event organised under Fit India Mission.

Hailing the Cyclothon concept, a former Policeman Ashok said that he rides a bicycle on daily basis. "We are here to participate in a cycle rally to motivate the youth to be fit by riding cycle. I ride cycle 30 to 40 kilometer daily," Ashok said.

The 15-kilometer Cyclothon was started from Lal Pared and reached TT Nagar through Kali Mandir, Moti Mosque, Royal market, Hamidiya hospital, and old secretariat. (ANI)