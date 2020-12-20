Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRS officer uses waste plastic bottles to create vertical gardens in Ludhiana

Rohit Mehra, Additional Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, has used 70 tonnes of waste plastic bottles as pots for creating vertical gardens in Ludhiana in an attempt to reduce air pollution.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:22 IST
IRS officer uses waste plastic bottles to create vertical gardens in Ludhiana
IRS officer Rohit Mehra in Ludhiana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rohit Mehra, Additional Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, has used 70 tonnes of waste plastic bottles as pots for creating vertical gardens in Ludhiana in an attempt to reduce air pollution. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Mehra said, "Using at least 70 tonnes of waste plastic bottles as pots, we have set up more than 500 vertical gardens at public places."

When asked how this idea came to his mind, Mehra explained, "Four years ago, my child told me that the school had declared holidays due to high air pollution. This set me thinking. wondered why we could not even provide clean air to our children. The push came from there." Mehra said he has set-up vertical gardens in schools, colleges, gurudwaras, churches, police stations, government offices and railway stations. "It is a cost-effective and space-efficient solution for urban greenery. The vertical gardens also save the environment as you reuse plastic wastes as pots. Thanks to drip irrigation, these gardens save 92 per cent water," added Mehra.

On the issue of improving air quality, Mehra said, "A scientist from Punjab Agricultural University had conducted a study in the areas where there is a vertical garden and found 75 per cent reduction in pollution as per the air quality index (AQI) of the city." Mehra said the main objective of establishing these gardens is to convey the message to people so that they replicate the same in their homes. Mehra is popular as the 'Green Man' in Ludhiana. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Ministry approves inclusion of four indigenous games

The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports, including Gatka and Kalaripayattu, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana. The other two games included are Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba....

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...

Pondy CM pays homage to ryots who died during protests against new farm laws

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre rec...

Vice Prez starts series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were in Cellular Jail

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday started a series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were incarcerated in the infamous Cellular Jail, saying their diaries will shed light on their individual strengths and unwavering love...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020