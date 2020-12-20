Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab farmer commits suicide

A 22-year-old Punjab farmer, who returned from a protest site near Delhi border, has allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance, the police said on Sunday. Gurlabh Singh, a resident of Dayalpura Mirza village of Bathinda district, had been part of the protest near the Delhi border.He had returned to his village on Friday, they said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:50 IST
Punjab farmer commits suicide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old Punjab farmer, who returned from a protest site near Delhi border, has allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance, the police said on Sunday. Gurlabh Singh, a resident of Dayalpura Mirza village of Bathinda district, had been part of the protest near the Delhi border.

He had returned to his village on Friday, they said. The police said he consumed some poisonous substance on Saturday at his home.

He was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared "brought dead". The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police added.

Farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for two weeks to demand a repeal of three recent farm laws of the Centre.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Sunday, with the states only hill station, Mount Abu, recording a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.Minimum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degree...

Three people killed as abandoned bomb explodes in Ethiopian capital - state news agency

Three people died after an abandoned bomb exploded in Ethiopias capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, a state news agency reported. The incident happened in the Lideta area near the centre of the capital, Ethiopia News Agency reported, adding the ...

Kazakhstan to ban mass New Year celebrations, sporting events until January 5

Almaty Kazakhstan, December 20 ANISputnik Kazakhstan will introduce tighter coronavirus-related measures starting from Friday, including a ban on mass New Year celebrations, corporate parties and sporting events up until January 5, the gove...

Nepal heads to surprise election next year after PM loses ground

Nepals president dissolved parliament on Sunday at the request of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis cabinet and announced that general elections would be held in April and May, more than a year ahead of schedule. The move plunges the Himalaya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020