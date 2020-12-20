Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asking questions over foreign donations: Farmer union

The BKU Ekta-Ugrahan president Joginder Ugrahan and its general secretary Sukhdev Singh revealed about the Union governments demand alleging that the Centre is using all tactics as their sole purpose is to defeat the ongoing agitation.The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act FCRA stipulates mandatory registration of any outfit receiving foreign fund.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 19:18 IST
Centre asking questions over foreign donations: Farmer union

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of Punjab’s largest farmer organisations protesting against the recent farm laws, on Sunday said it has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details which allow it to receive foreign funds. The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Ugrahan and its general secretary Sukhdev Singh revealed about the Union government’s demand alleging that the “Centre is using all tactics as their sole purpose is to defeat the ongoing agitation”.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) stipulates mandatory registration of any outfit receiving foreign fund. “A department under the centre has sent an email which we received through our bank's branch in Punjab. In the e-mail, it was stated that we should give registration details in respect of these donations from abroad otherwise they will be sent back,” Sukhdev Singh said.

“The bank manager showed me the email which has been sent by the Forex Department,” he said. Questioning the timing of the Centre's demand, Singh said, “It is quite clear that the agitation against the farm laws is against the Centre and they will try to create all hurdles they can in that. They are using all tactics as their sole purpose is to defeat the agitation”.

Asked how much foreign fund they have received recently, Singh said, “We are yet to calculate the exact amount.” He said his outfit will be consulting a chartered accountant or an advocate to submit their reply. “The IT Department first conducted raids on 'Arhtiyas' (commission agents) because they are supporting the farmers' agitation. Now, as our outfit is a big one, the Centre is targeting us,” said Ugrahan.

“They are asking details about NRI funds. The NRIs from Punjab help us with donations from their hard-earned money. They are supporting our agitation, what is the problem in that? Back home too, people support us,” the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) chief asserted. “But the Centre is targeting us because their sole purpose is to defeat the stir,” he alleged.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K record 67.60% polling for panch, 47.56% for sarpanch bypolls

An estimated 67.60 per cent and 47.56 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase of panch and sarpanch bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively, the state election commissioner said on Sunday. The 8th phase of panchayat by-pol...

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases; death toll goes up by seven to 4,234: Health department.

Gujarats COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases death toll goes up by seven to 4,234 Health department....

Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests

London and southeast England may stay under tighter coronavirus curbs for some time, Britains health minister suggested on Sunday, adding that dropping plans to ease restrictions for Christmas was needed to stem a fast-spreading new strain....

Ex-CMs Siddaramaiah&HDK say labour unrest not conducive for industrial growth in Karnataka

Former Karnataka Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday voiced concern over recent incidents of labour unrest at some private units in the state, saying such incidents were not conducive for industrial growth and all iss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020