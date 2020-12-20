Centre asking questions over foreign donations: Farmer union

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of Punjab’s largest farmer organisations protesting against the recent farm laws, on Sunday said it has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details which allow it to receive foreign funds. The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Ugrahan and its general secretary Sukhdev Singh revealed about the Union government’s demand alleging that the “Centre is using all tactics as their sole purpose is to defeat the ongoing agitation”.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) stipulates mandatory registration of any outfit receiving foreign fund. “A department under the centre has sent an email which we received through our bank's branch in Punjab. In the e-mail, it was stated that we should give registration details in respect of these donations from abroad otherwise they will be sent back,” Sukhdev Singh said.

“The bank manager showed me the email which has been sent by the Forex Department,” he said. Questioning the timing of the Centre's demand, Singh said, “It is quite clear that the agitation against the farm laws is against the Centre and they will try to create all hurdles they can in that. They are using all tactics as their sole purpose is to defeat the agitation”.

Asked how much foreign fund they have received recently, Singh said, “We are yet to calculate the exact amount.” He said his outfit will be consulting a chartered accountant or an advocate to submit their reply. “The IT Department first conducted raids on 'Arhtiyas' (commission agents) because they are supporting the farmers' agitation. Now, as our outfit is a big one, the Centre is targeting us,” said Ugrahan.

“They are asking details about NRI funds. The NRIs from Punjab help us with donations from their hard-earned money. They are supporting our agitation, what is the problem in that? Back home too, people support us,” the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) chief asserted. “But the Centre is targeting us because their sole purpose is to defeat the stir,” he alleged.