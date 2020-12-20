Left Menu
Dharna in support of farmers' demands in Hyderabad

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the laws for the last over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the legislations be repealed.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:38 IST
A visual from farmers' protest site in New Delhi. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI):Expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws, members of different organisations including farmers organisations and Left parties held a dharna here on Sunday. Diverse citizen groups from various walks of life joined the dharna and declared that they stand with farmers and support their demands for repeal of the three new farm laws, a release from the AIKSCC (All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee) said.

The protesters observed 'Shradhanjali Diwas' to pay homage to those who had ''died during the ongoing farmers' agitation''. A banner with the photographs of all of them with the message ''condolences for martyrs of farmers movement'' was displayed at the dharna.

The protesters also held placards that read''Save Farmers Save India'', ''We want repeal of new laws'', ''Protect the farmers of India, Revoke theanti-farm laws'', ''No deal!! We want repeal of Farm Acts'', ''Take back farm Acts'', ''No Farmers No Food''among others. They also demanded that the Centre should stop what they termed ''mis-propaganda'' and address farmers demands.

CPI(M) Telangana leader TammineniVeerabhadram, CPI Telangana leader Chada Venkat Reddy, Telangana Jana Samiti leaders also participated and reiterated their support to the farmers' agitation. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the laws for the last over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the legislations be repealed.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI

