Juvenile, 3 others held for gangrape of minor in Delhi's Greater Kailash

Four accused including a juvenile have been apprehended here in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, the police informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Four accused including a juvenile have been apprehended here in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, the police informed. According to the Delhi Police, the 14-year-old girl has alleged that she was gangraped by four men in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

"An FIR has been registered under Section 376D/342 IPC 6 POCSO Act against three accused including one JCL (juvenile in conflict with the law)," the police stated. Speaking about the horrific incident which took place on Saturday, the police said that a PCR call was received at Greater Kailash I Police Station regarding the gangrape of the minor.

"On receiving the said call, place of incident in GK 1 was visited where the victim was found who stated that she has been working at Greater Kailash New Delhi for the last four months. A boy/accused was also working there but he left the job one month ago. She was befriended by the boy there. Victim stated that on 19.12.2020 her friend, resident of village Benikheda, District Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh aged 17 years, called her at his friend's place of work in Greater Kailash, Delhi where three more persons were also present," police said. The accused have been identified as Shivam (also known as Bhola), resident of village Benikheda District Fatehabad, UP, Hari Shankar (also known as Ramu), resident of village Benikheda, District Fatehpur UP age 30, Mangesh, resident of village Umarvada, District Bhandara, Maharastra age 18

The accused have been identified as Shivam @Bhola resident of village Benikheda District Fatehbad, UP. Hari Shankar@Ramu, resident of village Benikheda, District Fatehpur UP age 30, Mangesh resident of village Umarvada, District Bhandara, Maharastra age 18 were present. JCL allegedly raped her with the help of his associates, police said. (ANI)

