438 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

As many as two deaths and 438 new coronavirus cases were reported here in the past 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by Andhra Covid nodal officer on Sunday. According to the bulletin, 64,236 samples were tested here in the last 24 hours, out of which 438 tested positive for the deadly virus.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 8,78,723. Out of the total positive cases, 4,202 are active. With 589 patients being discharged, the total discharged count reached 8,67,445.

Of the two deaths, one each was reported from Chittoor, and Nellore districts, taking the toll to 7,076. Meanwhile, with 26,624 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)