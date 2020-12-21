Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai Customs seize 3 canine teeth of genus 'Panthera' smuggled from Dubai

Three specimens of canine teeth belonging to the genus 'Panthera', along with ash-like powder, were recovered from an Emirates flight from Dubai on Sunday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:37 IST
Chennai Customs seize 3 canine teeth of genus 'Panthera' smuggled from Dubai
Visual of canine teeth and ash-powder recovered by the Chennai Customs. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Three specimens of canine teeth belonging to the genus 'Panthera', along with ash-like powder, were recovered from an Emirates flight from Dubai on Sunday. According to the Chennai Air Customs, the contraband was concealed in the hollow pipe of a seat of the aircraft.

"Based on the intelligence that gold, wildlife, and animal parts were likely to be smuggled, Emirates flight EK-544, which arrived from Dubai on Sunday morning, was rummaged following which two scrunched up tissue papers were found concealed inside the hollow pipe of one of the seats," the Chennai Air Customs' press release stated. While the first tissue ball contained two animal teeth, the second one contained just a single tooth but with some ash-like powder. In total, three teeth were recovered.

An officer from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) conducted a morphological examination of the animal teeth and identified them as canine teeth of the genus 'Panthera'. The genus is known to include big cats such as tigers, lions, and jaguars amongst others. Panthera species are listed under schedule l of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and are also listed under CITES Appendix I. Big cat teeth are usually sold as lucky charm lockets and are quite expensive. The three teeth and powder have been seized under the Customs Act read with the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the release said while adding that recovered items will be sent to the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation, Tambaram, Chennai for identification of species.

Further investigation is under process. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez are engaged

Singer Ariana Grande has announced engagement to her boyfriend, real-estate agent Dalton Gomez. The God is a Woman hitmaker shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.Forever n then some, Grande captioned the series of images, which included a ...

Xiaomi officially teases Snapdragon 888-powered Mi 11 in blue gradient color

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of its next flagship, the Mi 11, which will be powered by the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform.On Chinese social network Weibo, Xiaomi officials have teased the upcoming Mi 11 ...

Soccer-Nobby Stiles' brain injury caused by heading ball: doctor

A doctor looking into possible links between football and dementia has said Englands World Cup winning midfielder Nobby Stiles, who died aged 78 in October, suffered severe brain damage from repeatedly heading the ball. Stiles, who played o...

Benzema leads Real Madrid to 3-1 win at Eibar

Karim Benzema scored one goal and set up another to lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Eibar, keeping the defending champions level on points with Atltico Madrid at the top of the Spanish league. Zinedine Zidanes side is behind Atltico on goa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020