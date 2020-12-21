Left Menu
Cold waves with farmers' protest make life difficult for Gazipur vegetable sellers, transporters

Vegetable sellers and transporters in Gazipur are facing difficulties due to the ongoing farmers' protest and the drop in temperature across the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:40 IST
Pravesh Malik. a transport worker speaking to ANI on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Vegetable sellers and transporters in Gazipur are facing difficulties due to the ongoing farmers' protest and the drop in temperature across the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Pravesh Malik said, "We are suffering from lack of work in the transportation business. Because of the cold, we are unable to find commodities to transport as several roads are closed. That's why we have to take a longer path."

He explained that earlier he used to travel 10 kilometres, now it is 30 kilometres, causing the consumption of diesel to increase. "On the other hand, winter is at its peak, it increases the time consumption because of fog." Another vegetable seller and transporter Nirnay Singh said, "Due to winter season as well as the ongoing farmer's protest as borders are sealed, we don't have work because people who come from nearby states they are unable to come. That's why we have to sell our commodities at the lower prices which affect income".

A Biryani seller here, Arif said, "We do not have work because the border is sealed and the farmers are unable to come to the mandis to sell their vegetables. There is a factor of cold as well." Farmers have been agitating at the gates of the national capital since November 26 against the recently enacted three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

