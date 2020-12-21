Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant

Passengers travelling in the Puri-Surat Express Train (02827) had a narrow escape on Monday when the train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations. Only six wheels were derailed. No causality or injury has been reported.

As per East Coast Railway, the train departed from Hatibari at 7.24 am on Sunday at a speed of 50 kmph as elephant caution had already been imposed. However, an elephant entangled with the engine at around 2:04 am of Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway. Due to the accident, all wheels of the engine front trolley derailed on the spot.

Pradip Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sambalpur with all senior officers and relief train reached the spot. "Only six wheels were derailed. No causality or injury was reported. Engine with driver and the assistant driver is safe," according to East Coast Railway.

Forest Department Officers reached the spot and started an inquiry with DRM, Sambalpur and other senior railway officers. All 22 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are back at Hatibari Station and the train will run very soon after rerailment of the affected engine. (ANI)