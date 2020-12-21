Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant

Passengers travelling in the Puri-Surat Express Train (02827) had a narrow escape on Monday when the train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations.

ANI | Sambalpur (Odisha) | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:52 IST
Puri-Surat Express train derails after hitting elephant
A visual from the site of accident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Passengers travelling in the Puri-Surat Express Train (02827) had a narrow escape on Monday when the train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations. Only six wheels were derailed. No causality or injury has been reported.

As per East Coast Railway, the train departed from Hatibari at 7.24 am on Sunday at a speed of 50 kmph as elephant caution had already been imposed. However, an elephant entangled with the engine at around 2:04 am of Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway. Due to the accident, all wheels of the engine front trolley derailed on the spot.

Pradip Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sambalpur with all senior officers and relief train reached the spot. "Only six wheels were derailed. No causality or injury was reported. Engine with driver and the assistant driver is safe," according to East Coast Railway.

Forest Department Officers reached the spot and started an inquiry with DRM, Sambalpur and other senior railway officers. All 22 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are back at Hatibari Station and the train will run very soon after rerailment of the affected engine. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez are engaged

Singer Ariana Grande has announced engagement to her boyfriend, real-estate agent Dalton Gomez. The God is a Woman hitmaker shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.Forever n then some, Grande captioned the series of images, which included a ...

Xiaomi officially teases Snapdragon 888-powered Mi 11 in blue gradient color

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of its next flagship, the Mi 11, which will be powered by the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform.On Chinese social network Weibo, Xiaomi officials have teased the upcoming Mi 11 ...

Soccer-Nobby Stiles' brain injury caused by heading ball: doctor

A doctor looking into possible links between football and dementia has said Englands World Cup winning midfielder Nobby Stiles, who died aged 78 in October, suffered severe brain damage from repeatedly heading the ball. Stiles, who played o...

Benzema leads Real Madrid to 3-1 win at Eibar

Karim Benzema scored one goal and set up another to lead Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Eibar, keeping the defending champions level on points with Atltico Madrid at the top of the Spanish league. Zinedine Zidanes side is behind Atltico on goa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020