Kejriwal requests Centre to ban flights from UK due to new coronavirus mutation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday requested the Central government to ban all flights coming from the United Kingdom after a new mutation of coronavirus emerged in the UK, which is a "super-spreader."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:35 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday requested the Central government to ban all flights coming from the United Kingdom after a new mutation of coronavirus emerged in the UK, which is a "super-spreader." "New mutation of coronavirus has emerged in the United Kingdom, which is a super-spreader. I urge the central government to ban all flights from the UK immediately," Kejriwal tweeted.

This comes after UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday had said that the new strain of Covid-19, being seen in their country is "out of control". Following this announcement, several countries in Europe have taken precautionary measures and placed restrictions on the flights coming from UK.

CNN reported that the Netherlands government is banning all passenger flights coming from the UK from Sunday morning until the New Year in order to minimise the risk of the new strain from spreading in the country as much as possible, according to a press release. Countries outside Europe like Canada has too responded to the new strain in UK and announced the decision to suspend flights from the United Kingdom amid a genetic variant of the coronavirus which was identified in the UK. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

