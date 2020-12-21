Crop loss: Central team in Maha's Aurangabad, meets farmers

Farmers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad region recounted losses caused by crop damage due to heavy rains to a Central assessment team that arrived here on Monday. The team visited Nipani and Pimpalgaon Pandri in Aurangabad, Gazipur, Nilajgaon and Shekta in Paithan and Murmi and Dhorgaon in Gangapur taluka, and interacted with farmers, an official said.

Collector Sunil Chavan, ZP CEO Mahesh Gondavale accompanied the team from the Centre during the damage assessment trip, he added. ''The team reached my farm in the morning and I showed them the damage caused to my soybean crop due to heavy rains this monsoon. If the team had visited earlier, just after the rains, they would have got a better idea of the losses. We expect the Centre to help us,'' farmer Nandu Bhalekar of Nipani told PTI.

The team also interacted with Gazipur farmer Rambhau Rahatwade who said cotton cultivated in his 1.5 acre field had been destroyed, and investment of Rs 18,000 did not yield return of even Rs 10,000. Two members of the team also visited three talukas in Osamanabad, some 240 kilometres from here, and are expected to tour six villages, an official said.