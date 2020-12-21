Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crop loss: Central team in Maha's Aurangabad, meets farmers

Farmers in Maharashtras Aurangabad region recounted losses caused by crop damage due to heavy rains to a Central assessment team that arrived here on Monday. The team visited Nipani and Pimpalgaon Pandri in Aurangabad, Gazipur, Nilajgaon and Shekta in Paithan and Murmi and Dhorgaon in Gangapur taluka, and interacted with farmers, an official said.Collector Sunil Chavan, ZP CEO Mahesh Gondavale accompanied the team from the Centre during the damage assessment trip, he added.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:37 IST
Crop loss: Central team in Maha's Aurangabad, meets farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad region recounted losses caused by crop damage due to heavy rains to a Central assessment team that arrived here on Monday. The team visited Nipani and Pimpalgaon Pandri in Aurangabad, Gazipur, Nilajgaon and Shekta in Paithan and Murmi and Dhorgaon in Gangapur taluka, and interacted with farmers, an official said.

Collector Sunil Chavan, ZP CEO Mahesh Gondavale accompanied the team from the Centre during the damage assessment trip, he added. ''The team reached my farm in the morning and I showed them the damage caused to my soybean crop due to heavy rains this monsoon. If the team had visited earlier, just after the rains, they would have got a better idea of the losses. We expect the Centre to help us,'' farmer Nandu Bhalekar of Nipani told PTI.

The team also interacted with Gazipur farmer Rambhau Rahatwade who said cotton cultivated in his 1.5 acre field had been destroyed, and investment of Rs 18,000 did not yield return of even Rs 10,000. Two members of the team also visited three talukas in Osamanabad, some 240 kilometres from here, and are expected to tour six villages, an official said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air traffic agency sees major impact from UK travel shutdown

Europe faces a significant impact to its air transport corridors after several nations cut transport links with Britain over fears of a new coronavirus strain, the Eurocontrol air traffic control agency warned on Monday.Well see a significa...

Once vaccine comes, COVID-19 will go away: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the country in one or two months. Once the vaccine comes, corona will go from here the country, he told reporters in Panaji.A vaccine against COVID-19 wil...

At 5.6 degree Celsius, Parbhani coldest in Maharashtra

Parbhani city on Monday recorded the lowest temperature at 5.6 degree Celsius in Maharashtra, mainly on account of cold winds coming from north India, an official said. He said the temperature will remain low till December 31 in Parbhani an...

Thane: 2 held for robbing gold, silver worth Rs 3 lakh

Two history-sheeters were arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.09 lakh, Thane police said on Monday. Crime Branch Unit V senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said Kunal Jagtap 24 and Amit J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020