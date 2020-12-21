Old market collapses in Lucknow, no casualty, goods worth lakhs damaged
An old auto parts market at Koneshwar Chauraha in the Chowk area of the city collapsed on Monday morning.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:25 IST
An old auto parts market at Koneshwar Chauraha in the Chowk area of the city collapsed on Monday morning. There is no report of casualty or injury as shops were closed at the time.
However, shopkeepers say they lost goods worth lakhs of rupees. Police have reached the spot. The administration is clearing the debris. (ANI)