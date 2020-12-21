Left Menu
Goa govt to explore if quota can be given to neo-Buddhists: CM

The state government will study legislations related to the issue, so that it such law can also be enacted in the Goa Legislative Assembly, he said.Athawale said, Sawant has agreed to move a legislation so that neo-Buddhists living in Goa can benefit..

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the government would conduct a study to decide whether a law granting reservation to the neo-Buddhist community can be introduced in the state. Sawant's remarks came after Union minister Ramdas Athawale demanded such law in the coastal state during their meeting here.

Both the leaders discussed various issues related to schemes being implemented for Scheduled Castes in Goa. During the meeting, concerns were raised over a large population of Scheduled Tribes converted to Buddhism not being able to get any reservation, sources said.

The chief minister told reporters that he directed secretary of state social welfare department to conduct a study to explore whether neo-Buddhists (fresh converts to Buddhism) can be given quota by bringing a law. ''The state government will study legislations related to the issue, so that it (such law) can also be enacted in the Goa Legislative Assembly,'' he said.

Athawale said, ''Sawant has agreed to move a legislation so that (neo-Buddhists) living in Goa can benefit''.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

