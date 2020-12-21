Return money given in scheme, ineligible Palghar farmers told

The Palghar districtadministration in Maharashtra has asked ineligible farmers toreturn a collective sum of Rs 2.31 crore they got erroneouslyunder the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, an official said onMonday

A release said 239 farmers had so far paid back Rs22.66 lakh, while there are several hundred more who are yetto do so

The release said physical verification of 5,501beneficiaries under the scheme was underway and the processhad been completed for 2,049 of them.