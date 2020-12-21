Monkey rescue centre opened in Telangana

A monkey rescue and rehabilitation centre, the country's second such facility, has been opened in Nirmal district in Telangana. The centre, where monkeys caught from human habitations would be sheltered temporarily, was the first such facility in the southern states, Forest Minister AIndrakaran Reddy, who inaugurated it on Sunday, said.

The animals would be released into forests after being sterilised at the centre, built at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore, he added. According to forest officials, a similar centre is functioning in Himachal Pradesh.