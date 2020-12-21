COVID-19 positive LDF councillor sworn in wearing PPE kit in Kerala

Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillor Jayachandran Nair, elected from Kudappanakunnu ward in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, was sworn in wearing a PPE kit on Monday as he has tested COVID-19 positive. Jayachandran Nair has tested COVID-19 positive and is undergoing treatment. His swearing in ceremony took place after all other members were sworn in. A total of 100 members are in Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

On December 16, LDF won a majority in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated him, saying that the LDF has won a comprehensive victory in the local body polls held in the state.

The Kerala local body polls were held in three phases. The first phase saw a turnout of 73.12 per cent, while the second phase saw 76.78 and the third and final phase 78.64 per cent. A total of 21,893 wards in 1,200 local self-governing bodies, including six corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats and 87 municipalities went to the polls in on December 8, 10 and 14. (ANI)