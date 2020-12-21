BJP leaders condole senior Congress leader Motilal Vora's demise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora who passed away earlier in the day at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi. "Pained to learn about the passing away of Shri Motilal Vora ji. My deepest condolences to his family and followers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda also offered his condolences on Motilal Vora's demise through a tweet which read: "Saddened to hear about the demise of Senior Congress leader and long term Parliamentarian Shri Motilal Vohra Ji. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "The demise of former Uttar Pradesh governor and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora is sad. He was involved in public life for a long time and worked at several posts. When he was the governor of Uttar Pradesh, I had the opportunity of knowing him from up close."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted: "My commiserations at the demise of senior political leader Motilal Vora. He contributed a lot to the cause of service to the nation by officiating in various capacities. He had admirers in all political parties due to his political acumen and vision. May God grant peace to the departed soul. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members." Fortis Escorts Heart Institute issued a statement in which it said that veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora was admitted under critical care in the cardiology department on December 19 on complaints of hypotension and died after experiencing a septic shock on Monday afternoon.

The senior Congress leader was earlier discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 16 after recovering from COVID-19. Vora was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh from April 10, 2002 to April 9, 2020.

The late Congress leader became the 15th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 13, 1985 and was in office till February 13, 1988. He held office as chief minister of the state for another term between January 25, 1989 and December 9, 1989. Vora also held the office of Governor of Uttar Pradesh between 1993 and 1996.

The senior Congress leader was born on December 20, 1927 in Rajasthan. (ANI)