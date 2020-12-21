Left Menu
Popular owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' starts a new restaurant in Delhi

Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of Baba Ka Dhaba eatery in Delhi, which had recently became famous on Monday started a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.

21-12-2020
Kanta Prasad, owner of Baba ka Dhaba (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of Baba Ka Dhaba eatery in Delhi, which had recently became famous on Monday started a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar. The name of Kanta Prasad's new restaurant is also named 'Baba Ka Dhaba' and is just a few minutes away from his old dhaba.

According to Kanta Prasad, the menu of the restaurant will include Indian and Chinese food. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The new dhaba has everything from furniture to staff. I have also installed CCTV cameras in this restaurant. The kitchen of this new restaurant is also very big. Although only my wife and I will cook the food but for assistance we have also employed a helper."

"We are very happy. God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help. I appeal to them to visit my restaurant", he added. On October 8, several foodies gathered to have food at this popular food joint as the story of this octogenarian couple went viral on various social media handles. Earlier, a video that went viral showcased the difficculty faced by the couple during the Covid-19 imposed lockdown, in which they found it survive with meagre earnings.(ANI)

