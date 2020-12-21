Left Menu
Flight operations from Belgaum-Surat-Kishangarh flagged off under RCS-UDAN

The airline will be operating thrice-weekly flights on the route and will deploy its 50-seater Embraer-145 aircraft. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:24 IST
Flight operations from Belgaum-Surat-Kishangarh flagged off under RCS-UDAN
The airlines are being provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the UDAN scheme to keep the fares affordable & accessible for the common people.  Image Credit: ANI

The first flight operations from Belgaum (Karnataka) to Surat (Gujarat) to Kishangarh (Ajmer) were flagged off today under the RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) of the Government of India. The officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) were present at the inauguration. The launch of the flight operations on the Surat-Kishangarh-Belgaum route aligns with the government's objective to provide air connectivity with metros to the Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities of the country under UDAN. More than 300 routes have been operationalised under the UDAN scheme, and the flag off marks the inauguration of the 303rd route under the ambit of the scheme.

In its constant endeavour to link the unconnected regions, Star Air was awarded the Belgaum-Surat-Kishangarh route during the UDAN 3 bidding process last year. The airlines are being provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the UDAN scheme to keep the fares affordable & accessible for the common people. The airline will be operating thrice-weekly flights on the route and will deploy its 50-seater Embraer-145 aircraft. The route marks the commencement of the 20th UDAN route by the airline.

The aerial connectivity on this route had been one of the most awaited demands of natives. People frequently visit the famous Nine Planets temple, Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Pushkar Lake, Phool Mahal Palace, Roopangarh Fort, etc in Kishangarh. Furthermore, the city is also known as the Marble City of India and is a big market of red chillies. Until now there was no direct mode of transport available from Belgaum to Kishangarh. The travellers were compelled to take a train till Agra, and further, they had to opt for a bus to reach Kishangarh. Similarly, by road, the completion of the entire journey took more than 25 hrs. Now, people can travel comfortably & fly at ease by opting for a flight of 3:10 hours. Apart from saving time, money, and energy of the people who travel frequently between Belgaum & Kishangarh, the launch of the regular flight operations on the route will further provide a catalyst to trade & tourism of the region. Likewise, the natives of the Silk City & Diamond City, Surat had to suffer long train & road journeys to reach the Marble City. The completion of the entire journey took more than 50 hours, Now, natives reach Kishangarh by opting for a flight of just 80 mins.

(With Inputs from PIB)

