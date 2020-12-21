Left Menu
NIA arrests 17 accused in Bengaluru riots case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested 17 accused belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations in Bengaluru on August 11 this year.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested 17 accused belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations in Bengaluru on August 11 this year. The NIA in a statement said that 187 accused persons have been arrested, so far in this case.According to NIA, violent attack and large scale rioting broke out at KG Halli Police Station, Bengaluru on August 11 after a Facebook post by Naveen, nephew of Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, Congress MLA of Pulakeshi Nagar, Bengaluru.

"Investigation so far has revealed that the SDPI leaders, namely, Md.Sharieff, President, Bengaluru District, SDPI, Imran Ahmed, President, KG Halli Ward, along with other senior leaders like Rubah Waqas, Shabbar Khan and Shaik Ajmal had conducted meetings at Thanissandra and KG Halli wards in Bengaluru in the evening of 11.8.2020 wherein they conspired, mobilised and led the crowd gathered at KG Halli Police station to attack the police personnel, causing huge damage to the public and police station vehicles. Similarly, accused Abbas, SDPI President of Nagwara ward had also mobilised large crowd at the KG Halli police station through his associates Azil Pasha, Irfan Khan and Akbar Khan," NIA said. The NIA Investigation also revealed the use of social media channels like Facebook, Instagram , WhatsApp to spread "terror among people and mobilised people from far away places to gather at KG Halli Police Station".

"Accused Saddam, Sayed Sohel, Kaleemulla aka Shahrukh Khan were active social media users who participated in riots as well as instigated others to gather at the Police Station," it said.Further investigation in this case is continuing, NIA said. At least three people lost their lives, while nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. The police arrested around 415 accused in connection with the violence. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

