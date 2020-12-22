Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satellites used to expose risks of forced labour in global fishing

Fishing vessels with crews of forced laborers behave in systematically different ways to the rest of the global fleet, according to a study purporting to be the first to remotely identify vessels potentially engaged in modern slavery. Using satellite data, machine learning and on-the-ground expertise from human rights practitioners, U.S. researchers found up to 26% of about 16,000 industrial fishing vessels analyzed were at high risk of using forced labour.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 01:30 IST
Satellites used to expose risks of forced labour in global fishing
Representative Image Image Credit:

Fishing vessels with crews of forced laborers behave in systematically different ways to the rest of the global fleet, according to a study purporting to be the first to remotely identify vessels potentially engaged in modern slavery.

Using satellite data, machine learning and on-the-ground expertise from human rights practitioners, U.S. researchers found up to 26% of about 16,000 industrial fishing vessels analysed were at high risk of using forced labor. As many as 100,000 people are estimated to work on these high-risk vessels, many of whom are potential victims of forced labor. The study also showed where these high-risk vessels fished and the ports they visited.

"While these estimates are shocking, and indicate an alarming pervasiveness of forced labor in global fisheries, they likely underrepresent the full extent of the problem," said lead author Gavin McDonald, a project researcher at the University of California, Santa Barbara. "Our findings can advance understanding of this largely hidden issue and support global efforts to combat this humanitarian tragedy," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

International media has shone a spotlight on forced labour in the world's fishing fleet, but the extent of the problem has largely been unknown. Forced labour, restriction of movement, debt bondage, and poor working conditions are increasingly recognized as part of a human rights crisis in the fisheries sector.

"The study may help to expose widespread practice of labour abuses, human trafficking and slavery on the high seas, affecting hundreds of thousands of fishers on board big industrial fishing vessels," said Rossen Karavatchev from the International Transport Workers' Federation. The U.N. International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates 16 million people were victims of forced labour in 2016, with 11% in agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

The research team compiled 27 different vessel behaviours and characteristics that might indicate forced labour on board and can be observed using satellite monitoring data from Global Fishing Watch, a non-profit that tracks fishing operations. The study found the key indicators to distinguish high-risk vessels included travelling further from ports, higher engine power, more fishing hours per day, more time spent fishing on high seas, and fewer fishing voyages in a year than other boats.

High-risk vessels visited ports predominantly in Africa, Asia and South America, although exceptions include Canada, New Zealand, the United States, and several European countries. The report, which was published on Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), contributes to an escalating trend of using remote sensing to shed light on social and human rights challenges.

Remote sensing has been used to detect forced labour in other sectors, but those analyses use satellite imagery of static infrastructure such as brick kilns and fish processing plants which are known to be associated with forced labour. Satellite imagery has also been used to map rural populations in marginalised communities, and detect poverty by using nighttime lighting as an indicator for household wealth.

"The study is a 'win' in giving anti-trafficking actors a new tool with which to identify the ships enslaving migrant fishers," said Mark Taylor, an independent consultant on human trafficking issues and former U.S. State Department official. "But it cannot solve the whole problem, and fighting trafficking on fishing boats is made tougher because establishing the jurisdiction of the crime is often very difficult."

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunman shot dead after firing at Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli police shot dead a man who had fired a gun towards officers in Jerusalems Old City on Monday, police said.Palestinian and Israeli media identified the man as a Palestinian from near the city of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Ban...

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.The iPhone makers aut...

EXCLUSIVE-Biden team weighs deportation relief for more than 1 million Hondurans, Guatemalans -sources

The incoming Biden administration is considering a plan to shield more than a million immigrants from Honduras and Guatemala from deportation after the countries were battered by hurricanes in November, three people familiar with the matter...

Soccer-Seven positive in latest round of Premier League COVID-19 tests

Seven individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the last round of tests conducted between Dec. 14-20 on 1,569 Premier League players and staff, the league said on Monday. The league did not name the people who tested positive or their clu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020