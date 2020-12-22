Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality in Delhi dips to 'very poor' category

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has dipped into 'very poor' category on Tuesday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:45 IST
Air quality in Delhi dips to 'very poor' category
Visuals from New Delhi's Rajpath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has dipped into 'very poor' category on Tuesday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Particulate Matter (PM2.5) stands at 329 in the morning around 7.30 am.

"As the weather is persisting cold, the air pollution is also increasing in Delhi, I am having breathing problems, the winters are not same at it used to be, however we are trying our best to survive," said a local at Rajpath. A thick layer of smog reduced visibility in several areas of the national capital including Mayur Vihar and Akshardham Temple.

"From the last 2-3 days, we have observed sudden change in weather, visibility has become zero", said a morning walker near Mayur Vihar. "There has been snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, so it has impacted Delhi's weather also," said another local.

Following the ongoing COVID-19 conditions, health experts have urged people to take extra precautions as respiratory diseases tend to worsen with a dip in temperature and rise in pollution level. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New population of blue whales discovered in western Indian ocean: Study

Scientists have found evidence of a previously undiscovered population of blue whales living in the western Indian ocean based on an analysis of sound recordings from the region, an advance which sheds light on the global distribution of th...

Lahore's air pollution reaches 'hazardous' level

Amid persisting cold weather and high air pollution in Lahore, the citys highest Air Quality Index AQI on Saturday was recorded at 615 near the US Consulate, categorised at hazardous level. Despite being sunny, Saturdays overall air quality...

Man held for creating fake FB account of Maharashtra minister

Thane police have arrested a man for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account in the name of a Maharashtra minister and posting objectionable content on it, an official said on Tuesday. The police registered an offence here on April 8 thi...

Faridkot farmer cycles 400 km to reach Tikri border with poem of 'Pash'

Armed with hope and a revolutionary poem by noted Punjabi poet Pash, a farmer cycled nearly 400 km from Fardikot to the Tikri border here to join the massive protest by peasants against the new farm laws. Wearing a kurta-pyjama with a sleev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020