Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmer union leaders to meet, discuss plan of action

Farmer leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss a plan of action as thousands gathered at protest sites on Delhis borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to press for the repeal of the new agri laws brace the cold wave sweeping through the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:39 IST
Farmer union leaders to meet, discuss plan of action
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmer leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss a plan of action as thousands gathered at protest sites on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to press for the repeal of the new agri laws brace the cold wave sweeping through the national capital. Efforts are underway by the unions to draw support from farmers in other states like Bihar for their demand to enact a law assuring Minimum Support Price as the protest at the border points have been going on for almost four weeks now.

On Monday, the farmers held a relay hunger strike at various protest sites in batches of 11. In the letter to 40 union leaders, the Joint Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry, Vivek Aggarwal, on Sunday asked them to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

The sixth round of talks on December 9 was cancelled following a deadlock with the farmer unions refusing to budge from their demand for repealing the three laws. Owing to ongoing agitation, the Delhi Traffic Police said the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed.

It advised commuters to take alternative routes through the Lampur, Safiabad Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders. Police said that as traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and the GTK road, people are suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, the GTK road and National Highway (NH) 44.

Those travelling to Haryana can go through the Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan-Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders. According to the traffic police, Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic but the Jhatikara border was open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

At the Chilla border, the Delhi to Noida carriageway is open for traffic. The Noida to Delhi carriageway is, however, closed. The Ghazipur border was also closed for traffic movement.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. reinstates Sudan's sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt

The United States on Monday reinstated Sudans sovereign immunity, as the U.S. Congress passed legislation formalizing the move, following the ending of Sudans designation as a state sponsor of terror.However, the legislation includes an exe...

Samsung expands TV Plus video service to 12 countries globally

Samsung has expanded its free Smart TV video service, Samsung TV Plus, to a total of 12 countries and 742 channels worldwide. The service now brings access to over 60 million Samsung Smart TVsThe new additions, Australia and Brazil, join th...

Embassy REIT raises Rs 3,680 cr to part fund acquisition of IT park

Embassy Office Parks REIT has raised Rs 3,680 crore USD 501 million through the sale of units to institutional investors and will use this amount to partly fund its acquisition of IT park Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru. Embassy REIT is In...

Loss of anti-tumour protein may cause resistance to certain cancer therapies

The absence of a protein that works to prevent tumour formation may explain why some patients are resistant to common cancer therapy, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. They said that testing cancers for the presence o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020