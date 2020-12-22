Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Tuesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of Poonch district. The Pakistan Army fired with small arms and shelled mortars at about 9.30 am.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch