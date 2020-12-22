Left Menu
MP leads in leopard population; minister congratulates people

In a message, Shah said the MP government was working to improve the states biodiversity.Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday released the Status of Leopards in India 2018 report, an estimation using the camera trapping method.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah on Tuesday congratulated citizens over the state having the highest leopard population in the country. In a message, Shah said the MP government was working to improve the state's biodiversity.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday released the 'Status of Leopards in India 2018' report, an estimation using the camera trapping method. The report says India had 7,910 leopards as per the estimates of 2014 which increased to 12,852 in the 2018 estimates.

As per the report, the maximum number of big cats (3,421) were found in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Karnataka at 1,783 and Maharashtra 1,690. ''It is a matter of pride for us. The state government is making continuous efforts to enhance its biodiversity,'' Shah said in his message.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra also expressed happiness over Madhya Pradesh leading in the number of leopards in the country. MP also has the maximum number of tigers in the country.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

