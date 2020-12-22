Greenpeace loses Norway supreme court case over Arctic oil

Greenpeace loses Norway supreme court case over Arctic oilReuters | Oslo | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:16 IST
Norway's supreme court approved the government's plans for Arctic oil exploration on Tuesday, dismissing a lawsuit by campaigners who claimed the scheme violated people's right to a healthy environment.
The verdict upheld rulings made by two lower courts, rejecting arguments by Greenpeace and the Nature and Youth group that a 2015-2016 oil licensing round giving awards to Equinor and others had breached Norway's constitution.