Retired Judge Sirajudien Desai appointed as Legal Services Ombud

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:26 IST
Following discussions with Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, the President appointed Justice Desai to advance and safeguard the integrity of the legal profession in the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed recently retired Judge Sirajudien Desai as the Legal Services Ombud in terms of Section 47 of the Legal Practice Act No. 28 of 2014.

In terms of the Legal Practice Act, Judge Desai is empowered to investigate complaints, alleged maladministration, within the ambit of the Act, and actions which may affect the integrity of the legal profession, among others.

Following discussions with Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, the President appointed Justice Desai to advance and safeguard the integrity of the legal profession in the country.

"Judge Desai has devoted the greater part of his life to serving the nation as a judge and I am confident he will take the legal profession to new heights by ensuring that those in the profession meet the ethical standards required in a legal system that serves all South Africans with fairness and dignity within the rule of law," said President Ramaphosa.

The appointment of Judge Desai is with effect from 16 December 2020 for a term of seven years.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

