Left Menu
Development News Edition

New coronavirus strain: Testing of flyers from UK underway at Delhi airport as five test positive

Five out of 266 passengers and crew members of the Air India flight that arrived at Delhi Airport from London (UK) last night have tested positive for COVID-19. Their samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for research and they have been sent to the care centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:37 IST
New coronavirus strain: Testing of flyers from UK underway at Delhi airport as five test positive
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Five out of 266 passengers and crew members of the Air India flight that arrived at Delhi Airport from London (UK) last night have tested positive for COVID-19. Their samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for research and they have been sent to the care centre.

More than 250 out of 470 flyers from the UK, which arrived in Delhi on Air India and British Airways flights, underwent RT-PCR test at the Delhi airport, others are yet to be tested for COVID-19 in view of new coronavirus strain found in the UK. In light of the new COVID-19 strain found in the UK, said to be a super spreader with claims of it being 70 per cent more transmissible, the Indian government has temporarily suspended all passengers' flights to and from the UK.

The last two flights scheduled to arrive in Delhi before the given deadline of 23:59 hours on December 22 are hence ordered to undergo mandatory RTPCR tests at the airport by Genestrings lab. "Genestrings lab was the first lab in the country to set up a lab at any International Airport and has been given this mandate has been mandated by the State Surveillance Unit, Govt of NCT Delhi to test all passengers arriving from that country in next 1 day. We have made sure that all our staff members at the airport from data entry to billing, everybody is wearing PPE kits, since we want to make sure that we break any chance of transmission of the virus in the country" said Chetan Kohli, COO, Genestrings Labs.

Given the uncertainty and fear around this new strain, both GMR DIAL and Genestrings are fully equipped to brace themselves and be on the forefront to ensure that the country does not face another wave of this deadly virus. The airport authority has not left any leaf unturned to ensure the safety of 470 plus passengers travelling in these flights. GMR DIAL has arranged a separate waiting lounge so that there is no scope of transmission is left. All passengers and crew will be tested on arrival by Genestrings irrespective of exemptions and existing negative reports in view of this new virus strain. (ANI)

Also Read: Vi CSR deploys Nokia WING solution to improve Indian farmers' productivity

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Huawei Nova 8 / Nova 8 Pro fully leaked ahead of December 23 launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian president picks new health, trade ministers in cabinet shakeup

Indonesias president announced on Tuesday a sweeping reshuffle of his cabinet, including a replacement for a health minister criticised for his perceived mishandling of the countrys coronavirus crisis. President Joko Widodo, known by his ni...

Second wave of pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, says PM's aide

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said on Tuesday.As of Tuesday, Hungary had reported 306,368 COVID-19 cases with 8,462 deaths and 108...

Sterling back to $1.33 but remains under pressure amid virus mutation, Brexit

Sterling fell on Tuesday as Britain remained stuck in COVID-19 isolation due to a new coronavirus strain, although it recovered from a 10-day low as hopes of progress in Brexit talks helped to take some pressure off.With days to the end of ...

Culture in crisis: Arts fighting to survive COVID-19 impact

The film industry, for instance, could lose about 10 million jobs this year, while a third of the worlds art galleries could cut their staffing by half, data collected by the agency shows. Similarly, a six-month closure could cost the music...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020