Chilla, Gazipur borders to remain closed for traffic

As farmer protests continue at the Delhi borders, the Chilla and Gazipur borders will remain closed for traffic on Tuesday, according to the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 17:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As farmer protests continue at the Delhi borders, the Chilla and Gazipur borders will remain closed for traffic on Tuesday, according to the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP). The DTP stated, "The Chilla border is closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders."

"Gazipur border is also closed for traffic from Delhi to Gaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. Traffic has been diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Gazipur chowk. Please take an alternate route via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra and DND borders", the tweet added. DTP advised people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and keep the hands sanitized.

Today, protesting farmers blocked Delhi's Ghazipur border completely. Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

