APEDA holds Virtual Buyer Seller Meet in association with Embassy in Thailand

In a bid to boost exports potential of India's agricultural and processed food products exports, APEDA organized a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet (BSM), in association with Indian Embassy in Thailand, on 21st December 2020. The meet brought together key stakeholders from the respective Governments and trade on a common platform for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Thailand in the Agri-Food Sector.

This Virtual-BSM with Thailand is the 13th in the series of such events organized by APEDA with various countries. Earlier such Virtual-BSM were organized with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Indonesia, Switzerland, Belgium, Iran, South Africa, Germany, the United States, Canada and Australia.

During the Virtual-BSM, presentations were made by of Trade Associations from India on the potential product for exports to Thailand such as grapes, pomegranate, vegetable, Dairy Products and other Ready to Eat products. The Thailand Trade Associations and importers explained their requirement or standards for agri imports from India.

The Virtual BSM was joined by Mrs Suchitra Durai, Ambassador of India to Thailand, Dr M. Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA, Mr Visit Limlurcha, Director Board of Trade of Thailand and President of Thai Food Processors' Association, MsPaphaveeSuthavivat, Vice Chairman of the Institute of Agro-Based Industries, the Federation of Thai Industries and Senior Officials of APEDA and Embassy of India, Thailand.

The Virtual BSM was followed by a 'Taste of India' Campaign in Bangkok. Indian grapes, pomegranate, pomegranate arils, vegetable, Dairy Products and other Ready to Eat products were sent by APEDA and same were displayed. Wet Sampling of Basmati Rice Biryani, fresh grapes and pomegranate have also been organized during the Taste of India Campaign. The visitors relished the Biryani preparation and pomegranate and grapes.

Due to the ongoing Covid19pandemic, the export promotion programme was not possible to be organized physically. APEDA took a lead to organize Virtual BSM to provide a platform to the exporters and importers of India and Thailand.

Ever since the COVID pandemic, there is an increased shift of focus towards the Middle East, South East and Western trade partners by India for creating new opportunities for alliance in the agricultural and processed food sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)