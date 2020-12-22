Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta pledges to move towards carbon-neutrality

Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, We as a company remain fully supportive of the government initiative to work towards a net zero emission goal and are committed to minimise our carbon footprint. He added that Vedanta has a philosophy of Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 20:28 IST
Vedanta pledges to move towards carbon-neutrality

Vedanta on Tuesday said it has signed a declaration on climate change by pledging to move towards carbon neutrality at the Second India CEO Forum on Climate Change. The mission is to take the country to net zero emission goal through specific emission measures, including the promotion of renewable energy, enhanced energy efficiency, water-efficient processes and green mobility, the company said in a statement.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar also addressed the CEO Forum on Climate Change. Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said, ''We as a company remain fully supportive of the government initiative to work towards a net zero emission goal and are committed to minimise our carbon footprint.'' He added that Vedanta has a philosophy of 'Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge'. ''We are well on course to substantially de-carbonise our operations over the next decade.'' PTI SID HRS

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCP's Prachanda-led faction removes PM Oli as party chairman; appoints Madhav Nepal as new chair

The ruling Nepal Communist Partys Central Committee faction led by Executive Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Tuesday removed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli from the post of chairman and decided to take disciplinary action against hi...

EU's Barnier tells member states latest UK fish offer "unacceptable"

The European Unions Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told the 27 national envoys to Brussels on Tuesday that fisheries remained a stumbling bloc in talks with the UK on a post-Brexit trade deal, an EU diplomatic source said.Barnier said t...

Argentina heads for close Senate vote on expanding right to abortion

Argentinas Senate will decide next week whether to give final approval to a government-backed bill that would expand the availability of legal abortion, a proposal that has divided a society with strong ties to the Roman Catholic church. On...

Special Postal Cover released to commemorate 25 years of CDA in Secunderabad

On successful completion of 25 years by the Controller of Defence Accounts CDA, Secunderabad in service to Services, a Special Postal Cover was released by S Rajendra Kumar, Indian Police Service IPS, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Cir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020