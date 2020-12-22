Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh reports 402 new coronavirus cases

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 402 new coronavirus cases, taking the total Covid-19 cases in the state to 8,79,339.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:43 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 402 new coronavirus cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 402 new coronavirus cases, taking the total Covid-19 cases in the state to 8,79,339. According to the state health department, a total of four people died -- two in Krishna district and one each in Guntur and Kadapa districts -- in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 7,082.

A total of 412 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries in the state to 8,68,279. Currently, there are 3,978 active cases in Andhra Pradesh, the health department said.

India's total COVID-19 count stand at 1,00,75,116 after 19,556 cases were reported on Tuesday. At present, the active coronavirus cases in the country dropped to 2,92,518 after 30,376 new recoveries were recorded. The overall recoveries have now mounted to 96,36,487. As per the Health Ministry, 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,46,111. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain reports record number of new COVID-19 infections, 691 deaths

Britain reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a variant strain of the disease.Official figures showed there had been 36,804 new cases and a further 691 deaths within 28 days ...

Kerala Guv says 'no' to special assembly session for passing resolution against Central farm laws

Kerala Governor ArifMohammed Khan declined approval for a special assembly sessionplanned on Wednesday by the Left front government to discussand pass a resolution against the three contentious centralfarm laws, against which farmers have b...

Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus

Iraq is banning air travel to or from eight countries to guard against the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, and is ordering public venues like shopping malls and restaurants to close, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday. The two-...

Gauhati HC orders BJP allies for floor test in BTC by Dec 26

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered a composite floor test of the UPPL-BJP-GSP combine to prove its majority within four days in the 40-member Bodoland Territorial CouncilBTC. Hearing a writ petition by Bodoland Peoples Front BPF chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020