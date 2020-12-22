Why can't govt suspend farm laws till winter ends: Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday asked why the Union government doesn't suspend the new farm laws till winter gets over as protests on Delhi borders are continuing in chilly weather. The Union government has a dictatorial attitude and no inclination to listen to farmers who are opposing the laws, he alleged at a press conference here.

At least 26 days have passed and protesting farmers are braving 2 degrees Celsius temperature, he said. ''The Modi government should answer why it can't suspend these laws till winter is over,'' Ambedkar said.

The VBA chief congratulated farmers for bringing to the fore the `fact' that the new laws would lead to the government stopping the purchase of farm produce. It will affect food security, Ambedkar claimed.

The three farm laws have been projected by the Central government as major reforms that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers apprehend that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.