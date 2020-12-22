Left Menu
Punjab farmer, protesting against farm laws, objects to BJP using his photo

I am sitting at the Singhu border, he said, adding that the BJP used his picture without seeking his permission.What they have done is wrong, said Singh on his Facebook page. We farmers will return only after getting these laws repealed, said Singh.Meanwhile, when questioned about the use of the farmers photograph, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said that he had also learnt about it.

22-12-2020
A farmer from Punjab on Tuesday took exception to the alleged use of his photograph by the BJP to put across a point that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue, saying he himself was part of the farmers' protest against the three farm laws. A poster with Harpreet Singh's picture appeared on the Punjab BJP's Facebook page. After an uproar, the poster was removed.

"The Punjab BJP used my photo on its Facebook page," claimed Singh adding that it was an old photograph taken 6-7 years ago. "I am sitting at the Singhu border," he said, adding that the BJP used his picture without seeking his permission.

What they have done is wrong, said Singh on his Facebook page. "Nobody is happy with these Bills (farm Acts). The BJP-led government should come to the Singhu border and see for itself which farmer is in favour of these laws," he said. He said that the farmers were quite angry over the newly-enacted farm laws.

Singh, who is from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, said the farmers had been speaking against these farm laws which the government says were in the interest of the farming community. "We (farmers) will return only after getting these laws repealed," said Singh.

Meanwhile, when questioned about the use of the farmer's photograph, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said that he had also learnt about it. "We will check it," he said..

